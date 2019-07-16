Wyoming Cross Country Announces 2019 Schedule

Laramine, Wyoming (July 16, 2019) – Wyoming cross country head coach Scott Dahlberg announced the 2019 schedule on Tuesday, highlighted by a home meet in Cheyenne to start the season. It will be the second-consecutive season Wyoming has a home meet after having none since 2011.

The Wyoming Invite will be on Friday, Sept. 6, at the Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne, Wyo. Last season at the Wyoming Invite, Paul Roberts won the men’s race and guided the Cowboys to a second-place finish. Katelyn Mitchem paced the Cowgirls by finishing sixth overall, leading the Cowgirls to a fourth-place finish.

After a month break from competition, the cross country teams will travel to South Bend, Ind., for the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational on Friday, Oct. 4. Then, the Cowboys will compete at the prestigious Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wis., on Friday, Oct. 18. There are currently 19 of the 31 teams from last year’s national championship race scheduled to compete at the Wisconsin-hosted meet. That same weekend, the Cowgirls will be at the Santa Clara Bronco Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The teams then shift into postseason competition, as the Mountain West Championships are hosted by Utah State in Logan, Utah, on Friday, Nov. 1. Last year, the men placed fourth out of eight, while the women placed eighth out of 11. Roberts was the men’s individual champion, just the second MW champion in school history. The NCAA Mountain Region Championships are on Friday, Nov. 15, hosted by the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. A year ago, the men were sixth out of 17 teams, while the women finished 12th out of 20 squads.

The NCAA National Championships are on Saturday, Nov. 23, in Terre Haute, Ind., hosted by Indiana State. The Cowboys returned to the NCAA National Championships last season for the first time since 1986. They finished 12th overall, and Roberts was named an All-American.

Date Meet Team Location

Fri., Sept. 6 Wyoming Invite Men/Women Cheyenne, Wyo.

Fri., Oct. 4 Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational Men/Women South Bend, Ind.

Fri., Oct. 18 Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational Men Madison, Wis.

Sat., Oct. 19 Santa Clara Bronco Invitational Women Santa Clara, Calif.

Fri., Nov. 1 Mountain West Championships Men/Women Logan, Utah

Fri., Nov. 15 NCAA Mountain Region Championships Men/Women Salt Lake City, Utah

Sat., Nov. 23 NCAA National Championships Men/Women Terre Haute, Ind.