Wyoming cutting 10 percent of budget, identifying additional 10 percent to cut

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 8, 2020) — Gov. Mark Gordon addressed Wyoming on Wednesday, July 8, saying his cabinet has presented a 10 percent budget cut. This came in his media briefing this afternoon. Gordon said he will be meeting with his cabinet beginning on Thursday, July 9. Decisions will be made over the next few days.

Gordon stated there are some tough things he and the cabinet will have to look at. Programs on the list that could be a part of the cut include mental health, sex offender programs, children, elder care, industrial siding for the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, and travel out of state for some State of Wyoming agencies.

He said there will be reductions in force. With these cuts, Gordon said the level of service the State will be able to provide its citizens will be reduced. He said these are the choices he has to make and there are no other alternatives.

Gordon did not want to leave anyone with the impression that there would not be any reductions.

After addressing there will be a 10 percent reduction, Gordon said he asked his cabinet to identify an additional 10 percent that will be cut, bringing the total to 20 percent. Gordon said the cuts are “getting close to the bone”, and in some cases “are talking about the bone”. Gordon reiterated these decisions will be made over the next couple of days.

The second round of cuts have not been identified in what will be cut, but Gordon said it will be even harder. These cuts he said will involve some “really special programs and very valuable people”. Gordon let those listening he does not look forward to any of it.

Gordon then moved forward addressing the importance of the upcoming election, and those being voted in are quality candidates who understand the challenges and choices the State of Wyoming will have to make in the future. He said this will be one of the most important elections Wyoming has ever seen.

Gordon also talked about the need to diversify the economy, as it is focused around minerals. He addressed this will be a challenge.

Click here to view the full media briefing.