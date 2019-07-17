Wyoming Delegation: Relief For Small Refineries Critical For The Jobs, Communities They Support

Washington, D.C. (July 17, 2019) – U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso and Congresswoman Liz Cheney, all R-Wyo., emphasized the importance of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to grant hardship relief for small refineries under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program.

While the RFS program requires a certain volume of renewable fuel to replace or reduce the quantity of petroleum-based transportation fuel, the EPA has the authority under the law to provide relief for those small refineries that would unduly suffer from the immense burden of these regulations.

“The Renewable Fuel Standard program can create hardships for those small refineries like we have in Wyoming that support quality jobs in our state and help support our communities,” Enzi said. “In the past, this Administration has fairly reviewed these hardship requests and realized their importance to help the hardworking folks who are working to fuel our nation. While outside groups with their own agendas can often look to influence the decision-making process, it is vital that the EPA fairly review these requests.”

“The Trump administration must protect Wyoming’s small refineries,” said Barrasso. “The law requires EPA to grant relief to any small refinery that suffers disproportionate economic hardship from the Renewable Fuel Standard. Under the Obama administration the EPA ignored the law. Federal courts had to step in to protect Wyoming refineries. President Trump and EPA Administrator Wheeler understand the important role our small refineries play in keeping America energy dominant. We should all stand with small refineries and the communities they support.”

“The Renewable Fuel Standard threatened to put small refineries throughout the United States out of business,” Cheney said. “Wyoming’s small refineries are so crucial to our overall economy and cannot comply with the heavy handed mandates of the RFS. President Trump and his Administration have taken extensive action to help this industry that’s crucial to our state, and he and EPA Administrator Wheeler recognize how important it is to empower these refineries. We absolutely support these refineries in their effort to be granted relief, because we know that as fewer burdens weigh them down, they can take more action to support local jobs and the overall community.”

Earlier this month, Barrasso and Enzi sent a letter asking President Trump to prohibit the secretary of agriculture from influencing or interfering with the decision-making process over petitions for hardship relief from small refineries.