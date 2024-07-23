Wyoming Democrat delegates switch from Biden to Harris

July 23, 2024 — Wyo4News

Wyoming’s 17 delegates to the Democratic National Convention met yesterday to discuss what to do with their votes, which had been designated for President Joe Biden. On Sunday, Biden announced he was withdrawing from the presidential race.

According to a late-night post on the Wyoming Democratic Party’s Facebook page, Wyoming’s Delegation will now pledge their full support to the current Vice President and new presidential candidate, Kamala Harris. The message attached to the post read, “Wyoming’s Delegation to the Democratic National Convention proudly endorses Kamala Harris. Let’s win this!”

Image courtesy of the Wyoming Democrat Facebook page

According to an updated story in USA Today, Harris has already secured enough state delegates to become the Democrats’ choice to run against Republican Donald Trump in November. Democrat delegates will meet in Chicago August 19 – 22 at the Democratic National Convention to officially cast their votes.