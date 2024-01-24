Wyoming Democratic Caucus announces the Reproductive Freedom Act on anniversary of Roe v. Wade decision

Photo Courtesy of Wyoming Capital Square

January 24, 2024 — The Wyoming Democratic Caucus announced the introduction of the Reproductive Freedom Act, a bill aimed at protecting Wyomingites’ rights to access reproductive healthcare services, including abortion, on the anniversary of the historic Roe v. Wade decision, Jan. 22.

According to the Wyoming Democratic Caucus, “This legislation reflects our dedication to personal freedom and our commitment to ensuring that Wyomingites are empowered to make important healthcare decisions that align with their values and circumstances without undue government interference.”

Key Provisions of the Reproductive Freedom Act:

Upholding Freedom to Choose: The legislation prohibits the state from denying or interfering with a person’s right to choose up until the viability of the fetus, codifying the previous standard set in Roe v. Wade. Access to Comprehensive Reproductive Healthcare: The Reproductive Freedom Act addresses logistical barriers some Wyoming residents might face in accessing reproductive healthcare services. Language in the Act asks that the state does not interfere with accessing vital healthcare services. Preventing Unnecessary Government Interference: The Reproductive Freedom Act would require that the State of Wyoming cannot place its citizens in medical jeopardy when it comes to the viability of the fetus.

House Minority Floor Leader Mike Yin (D – Jackson) expressed his enthusiasm for the Reproductive Freedom Act, stating, “Reproductive freedom is currently threatened by an unconstitutional abortion ban that represents vast overreach into the lives and medical decisions of individuals. The introduction of this Act is a crucial step towards protecting and preserving the reproductive rights of all Wyomingites. On the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, we stand firm in our commitment to ensuring that everyone has the freedom to make their own choices regarding their health.”