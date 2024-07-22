Wyoming Democratic Party issues statement on Biden’s President withdrawal

July 22, 2024 — Wyo4News

Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced that he would no longer be the Democratic presidential candidate this November. The chairman of the Wyoming Democratic Party, Joe Barbuto of Rock Springs, reacted to Biden’s decision with the following Facebook post.

“Throughout the course of his Presidency, I’ve trusted Joe Biden to make decisions that were in the best interests of our party and, more importantly, our nation and world. He has yet to let me down, and that remains true today. While the news was not what I was hoping for, I am in awe of the courage and patriotism it took for President Biden to reach this decision: my respect for him as a leader has only grown.”

“Though some uncertainty may exist about what happens next, our resolve to continue the good work of the Biden Administration and Democratic Party remains steadfast as ever. Our party’s presidential nominee in 2024 will stand on a foundation of success and achievement thanks to the dedicated public service of President Joe Biden.”

Earlier this year, Wyoming pledged Bidden its 17 delegate votes at the Democratic National Convention, which will begin on Monday, August 19, and continue until Thursday, August 23, in Chicago.