Wyoming Department of Corrections COVID-19 update

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (October 26, 2020) – As of Friday, Oct. 23, the number of active COVID-19 cases (confirmed positives) and recoveries (previously confirmed positives that have been cleared by the Wyoming Department of Health to return to the general population or to work) within the Wyoming Department of Corrections Prison system are as follows:

Advertisement

On Oct. 15 the Wyoming Department of Health conducted a waste water monitoring at the Wyoming Honor Farm. Results from that monitoring suggested the presence of the virus at the facility.

Subsequently, on Oct. 21 a comprehensive testing of staff and inmates at that facility was conducted. The outcomes of that test are listed below.

Wyoming State Penitentiary (WSP) Rawlins

Inmate Population: 0 inmates positive.

Staff : 2 positive

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) Torrington

Inmate Population:1 inmate positive.

Staff: 5 staff positive,

Advertisement

Wyoming Honor Farm (WHF) Riverton

Inmate Population: 2 inmates positive,

Staff: 3 staff positive.

Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp (WHCC) Newcastle

Inmate Population: 0 inmates positives.

Staff: 2 staff positive.

Wyoming Women’s Center (WWC) Lusk

Inmate Population: 0 inmates positive.

Staff: 0 staff positive.

The Department will continue monitoring at all sites.