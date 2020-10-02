Wyoming Department of Corrections COVID-19 update

Advertisement

Darrian Mechling

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (OCTOBER 1, 2020) PRESS RELEASE — As of today, October 2, 2020, the number of active COVID cases (confirmed positives) and recoveries (previously confirmed positives that have been cleared by the Wyoming Department of Health to return to the general inmate population or to work) within the Wyoming Department of Corrections prison system are as follows:

Wyoming State Penitentiary (WSP) in Rawlins:

Inmate Population: 0 active cases and 103 recoveries

Staff Population: 1 active case and 25 recoveries

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) in Torrington:

Inmate Population: 0 active cases and 4 recoveries

Staff Population: 0 active case and 8 recoveries

Wyoming Honor Farm (WHF) in Riverton:

Inmate Population: 0 positive cases over time

Staff Population: 1 active case and no further positive cases over time

Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp (WHCC) in Newcastle:

Inmate Population: 0 positive cases over time

Staff Population: 0 active cases and 3 recoveries

Wyoming Women’s Center (WWC) in Lusk:

Inmate Population: 0 positive cases over time

Staff Population: 0 active cases and 2 recoveries

Based on the numbers above, there are currently only 2 active cases of COVID-19 among prison staff. There are no active cases within the inmate population.

The Department is testing 20% of the inmate and staff population from each facility every two weeks as an ongoing precautionary measure.