Wyoming Department of Corrections gives COVID-19 update

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (August 14, 2020) – As of August 13, the number of active COVID-19 cases and recoveries for the Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) are as follows:

(According to the WDOC, a recovered case is someone that has been cleared by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) to return to the general inmate population or to work)

Wyoming State Penitentiary (WSP) in Rawlins:

Inmate Population: 18 active cases and 11 recoveries

Staff Population: five active cases and 13 recoveries

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) in Torrington:

Inmate Population: zero active cases and two recoveries

Staff Population: zero active cases and three recoveries

Wyoming Honor Farm (WHF) in Riverton:

Inmate Population: zero positive cases over time

Staff Population: zero positive cases over time

Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp (WHCC) in Newcastle:

Inmate Population: zero positive cases over time

Staff Population: zero positive cases over time

Wyoming Women’s Center (WWC) in Lusk:

Inmate Population: zero positive cases over time

Staff Population: zero active cases and one recovery

Testing will take place next week for all inmates and staff at the WWC. Once that occurs, all WDOC facilities will have gone through the mandatory testing process at least once. Two full rounds of testing have been conducted at WSP.

The WDOC is continuing to conduct individual COVID-19 tests as necessary, in accordance with guidelines from the WDH. In addition, random testing will be conducted on an on-going basis as a precautionary measure.