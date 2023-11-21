Wyoming Department of Health advises ordering records directly from them to avoid extra costs and delays from third-party companies

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) says extra costs and frustrating delays in ordering official Wyoming birth, death, and other certificates can be avoided.

November 21, 2023 — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) says extra costs and frustrating delays can be avoided by only ordering official Wyoming birth, death, and other certificates directly from the department.

“We frequently receive complaints from people who have used companies that misrepresent themselves as a way to get birth certificates and other official documents easily,” said Guy Beaudoin, deputy state registrar with WDH Vital Statistics Services. “However, our office is the only source for these in Wyoming.”

Beaudoin said his office has received many orders recently from a company that charges high fees to its customers and then forwards third-party checks, which Vital Statistics Services can’t accept. “By the time we’re communicating with these folks to help them get what they need, they are frustrated and often angry,” he said.

Beaudoin outlined a typical scenario. “Someone born in Wyoming needs their birth certificate to get a driver’s license or a passport. They do an online search and happen upon a paid listing for a private service promising to get the needed document quickly and easily. The customer pays a fee much higher than what our office charges and then may never get the needed document or only after a substantial delay,” he said.

WDH recommends only clicking on search engine results for official certificates that are clearly from the department. “You can usually see the WDH logo included with the search engine results and can see an online address that includes ‘health.wyo.gov,’” Beaudoin said. “Take the time to check and ensure you are clicking on our official link.”

“These companies collect information from customers, have them sign releases, and then simply forward completed applications to our office for processing,” Beaudoin said. “It’s an added expensive step that doesn’t help anyone get what they need any more quickly.”

To order certificates by mail, visit the official WDH website at https://health.wyo.gov/admin/vitalstatistics/certificates/. There is an online ordering portal available, downloadable request forms, and instructions to use either method. People may also call 307-777-7591 for help and to order. VSS promotes and protects the health of Wyoming residents by serving as the official custodian of all vital records in the state and by distributing health information. For more information about VSS in general, visit https://health.wyo.gov/admin/vitalstatistics/.