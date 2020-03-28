Wyoming Department of Health confirms first positive COVID-19 patient in Sublette County

PINEDALE, WYOMING (March 28, 2020) — The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information on Facebook:

“This morning, March 28, the Wyoming Department of Health confirmed Sublette County’s first positive case of COVID-19. The patient, a female in her fifties, has been contacted by public health officials and remains in her home in isolation with mild symptoms.

Wyoming Department of Health staff and Sublette County Health Officer Doctor Brendan Fitsimmons has notified the patient. Sublette County Public health will continue contact with the patient to review isolation requirements, discharge teaching information from the local County Health Officer, as well as connect the patient with needed services.

As we move forward through this pandemic as a community, we cannot stress enough the importance of social distancing and attempts to remain home if at all possible. This truly is the best way to help flatten the curve of spread into others in our community.”