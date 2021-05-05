Wyoming Dept. of Corrections K9s receive donated body armor

May 5, 2021 — Wyoming Department of Corrections K9s Zeke and Copper (pictured above) will each receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from a non-profit organization called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Advertisement

Lauren Brandt of Marion, Iowa, sponsored Zeke’s vest while Martha Morrison of Fayetteville, Arkansas, sponsored Copper’s vest. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., was established in 2009. It is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,247 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

More information on Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. can be found at www.vik9s.org.