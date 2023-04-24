Wyoming Downs set to open new location after Resolutions were approved

Logo Courtesy of Wyoming Downs Rock Springs

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — During the April 18 Board of County Commissioners meeting, Andrew Hubert with Wyoming Downs spoke before the board asking to remove the sunset dates from all Resolutions, as well as renew all Resolutions for each Wyoming Downs locations.

Before the council were two new resolutions for Wyoming Downs that did not have sunset dates. The reason for this Hubert explained was to match the other Resolutions that the Liquor Depot and the other two facilities under The Horse Palace currently have established.

Commissioner Slaughter was the first to speak on this matter as he explained that he believe the previous Board of County Commissioners set it up this way to allow all upcoming Commissioners the opportunity to look at the Resolutions every three years, which aligns with each businesses Gaming Commission License renewal. Commissioner Slaughter ended by stating, “Personally, I think it makes sense. Coming in, having it not be there, I may not have known that this was something as a Commissioner that we would have the authority to regulate. So, I think for that reason, it is important to have the sunset date”.

Commissioner Thoman agreed with the statements Commissioner Slaughter had but added that they should speak with the other entities and ask the same from them. Commissioner Richards echoed what Commissioner Slaughter had stated. Commissioner Richards mentioned that he cannot change everything a previous board put in place, but that this is something he has eyes on now and is able to change. He also added that this is something that the current board and future board should re-evaluate every three years and that if they can legally speak with the other businesses regarding their current Resolutions, then they should follow through on that as well.

Hubert obliged and noted that he was content with having the sunset date, as long as all Off-Track Betting (OTB) locations also had a sunset on their Resolutions.

Buckley Hubert with the Town Bar & Grill explained that it has been very tough for him to keep his business running the past five years and when he asked to insert an OTB location, he had to fight the city, county, and state. Once he obtained the Horse Palace in his location, he did not like the way they were running it, therefore, asking that they move. The Horse Palace then moved to a new location on the other side of town making them direct competition, as Hubert was able to establish Wyoming Downs with the three-year sunset. Hubert stated that “I realize your position on what you’re saying about being able to revisit the three years and the sunset, but I feel that it is only being imposed on me. It is not being imposed on anybody else in the county”.

Chairman West added that the three-year sunset date on the following Resolutions makes sense and that he didn’t see an issue looking at the other Resolutions as well. The Board then moved and approved the Resolutions with the added sunset date.

At this time, the 63 Center Street location is not open due to the continuation of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) regulations which are set to be completed at the end of the month. Once those regulations have been completed, construction is set to begin with a total price of $5,000,000 for the project.