Wyoming drops second Las Vegas game to TCU

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (Nov. 26, 2019) – The Cowboys basketball team struggled from the field leading to a 64-47 loss to TCU Tuesday night in Las Vegas. The game was the third-place game of the MGM Main Event.

Advertisement

Wyoming is now 3-5 on the season with TCU upping their record to 5-1.

“What I told our guys after the game is it is about trusting what we do offensively and hanging our hats on the defensive end of the floor,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “We tried too hard in the first half offensively. We need to trust each other offensively to get the right shots. We struggled guard the three point line in the first half and that is what hurt us.”

The Cowboys were led by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado with 13 points. He also led the Pokes in rebounding with seven. Senior Jake Hendricks added 14 points, connecting on four three-pointers, and six rebounds.

Advertisement

Both offenses started slowly, but the Horned Frogs used a 13-0 run to take a commanding 18-4 lead with 10:24 left in the first half. TCU led 30-14 at the break, and stretched the lead to 40-20 with just over 15-minutes left in the game.

The Pokes would respond with a 7-0 run to make it a 40-27, but again the offense went cold. TCU would build the lead back up to 50-31 with under 10-minutes remaining. Cowboy sophomores Brandon Porter and Greg Milton III gave the Pokes helped fuel an 11-0 run to make it a 60-47 game with under three minutes left, but it would get no closer.

Advertisement

TCU was led in scoring by Desmond Bane with 22 points and a team high 11 rebounds.

The Cowboys return to L to open Mountain West Conference play on next Wednesday against Air Force (2-5). Game time is 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.