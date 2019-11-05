Wyoming family caregivers provide $980 million in unpaid care to family, friends at home

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 5, 2019) — In Wyoming approximately 74,000 family caregivers provided an estimated 62 million hours of care — worth a staggering $980 million — to their parents, spouses, partners, and friends in 2017, according to state data available in the latest report of AARP’s Valuing the Invaluable series.

The complexity of family caregiving increases as medical and nursing tasks continue to enter the home, and family demographics change amidst an aging population.

Sponsor

“Caregivers give of themselves in countless ways for the betterment of their friends and family members they are caring for,” said AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway. “AARP Wyoming sees caregivers as a crucial component of the healthcare system in Wyoming and it is important for us to continue to support them as a state.”

AARP is fighting to support family caregivers and the older family and friends who count on them.

In 2018, AARP Wyoming helped to increase state funding on home and community-based services which helps residents age in the home.

As a result of AARP Wyoming efforts in 2019, Wyoming’s State Legislature increased funding for the Wyoming Home Services Program $225,000 and Wyoming Senior Centers another $225,000.

Advertisement

In 2020, AARP will continue to fight for commonsense solutions to give family caregivers more support, help at home, training and more. Those solutions include:

Home and Community Based Care: Protecting against significant decreases in the number of older adults who have access to state-funded services at home, like home care and adult daycare.

Direct Support to Caregivers: Leading the discussion on self-direction of home services to allow friends and family acting as caregivers to receive payments for delivering services such as transportation and light chores. Previously, only home health agencies were eligible for these payments.

Telehealth: Conducting a state-specific inventory of telehealth availability and roadblocks in Wyoming. We are working to increase access to high-speed internet, and educating Wyomiongites on how to use technology to manage their own or their loved one’s health. The report will be released this winter.

Advertisement

The full Valuing the Invaluable report will be available on November 14 and will include national figures, trends in family caregiving, and policy recommendations.

To review state figures and the methodology, visit www.aarp.org/valuing.

Resources and information on family caregiving, including AARP’s Prepare to Care Guides, are available at www.aarp.org/caregiving.