Wyoming fans help set beer sales record at the Arizona Bowl

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 11, 2020) — “In heaven there ain’t no beer, that’s why we drink it here…”. One of the best parts of going to a Wyoming Cowboy football game is when the band plays, and crowd sings along to, “the beer song”. Well the folks in Tucson, Arizona at the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl recently found out that Wyoming fans not only like to sing about beer, they also like to consume it.

According to a recent article by Dave Bonner in the Powell Tribune, during Wyoming’s 38-21 win over Georgia State, sales of beer broke the previous Arizona Bowl record by $100,000. The article stated game beer prices at $7.00 for a 16-ounce draft. Now that’s a lot of new beer sales. The math would tell you, over 14,000 addition brews were poured at this year’s game.

The Wyoming attendance at the Arizona bowl was estimated at between 10,000-12,000 fans making the journey to Tucson.