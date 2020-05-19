Wyoming First Lady launching a game meat donation program

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 19, 2020) — Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative is launching a new program called Food from the Field, a game meat donation program to help feed Wyoming residents in need.

Advertisement

Food from the Field will enable hunters to share their bounty. The program will partner with the Wyoming Game & Fish Department, Wyoming Department of Agriculture, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, and meat processors throughout the state, streamlining game meat donation to food pantries across the state.

As part of the program, all deer, elk, and moose will undergo appropriate Chronic Wasting Disease testing to ensure safety prior to entering the food bank system. Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies will be organizing all donations to be distributed to food pantries across the state.

Advertisement

State’s