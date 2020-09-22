Wyoming First Lady’s fight against statewide hunger awards grants

(September 22, 2020) — According to the website nohungerwyo.org, one in six children in Wyoming struggle with food insecurity. In October 2019, Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon launched the Wyoming Hunger Initiative. The mission is to end childhood hunger in the state by increasing awareness and support for local anti-hunger organizations statewide.

Advertisement

Recently, the First Lady’s Facebook page announced the Wyoming Hunger Initiative awarded a total of $50,000 to 14 entities across the state through its first-ever grant cycle. The post stated, “We’re proud to feature just a few of these recipients today. We know this strategy works. Donations from generous businesses, corporations, and individuals like you are what make these successes possible, and for that, we are grateful beyond measure.”

Learn more in the short video below.

For additional information on Wyoming Hunger Initiative, visit https://www.nohungerwyo.org/