Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies coming to RS on Saturday

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 2, 2020) – For some, the holiday season is a difficult time. It can be difficult to provide gifts for loved ones. Most importantly, it can be difficult to put food on the dinner table.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Dec. 5, the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Pantry truck will be stopping the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs to help make things easier.

Swing by the events complex, located at 3320 Yellowstone Road, at 1 p.m. to grab some needed food items.

This food drive requires no qualifications, membership fees or eligibility forms to complete. Food is distributed to anyone seeking supplemental food assistance and is served on a first come, first serve basis.

The distribution of food will continue until the truck is empty. However, according to Sweetwater County Emergency Management officials, the truck was empty in just a few hours so be sure to get there early enough to get what’s needed.

Make sure to have enough space in the vehicle to receive a bundle of food items.

For more information, call Sweetwater County Emergency Management at 307-922-5370