Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies food distribution this Saturday

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies Pantry Truck will be in Rock Springs tomorrow, Saturday, July 16, for another food distribution. The event will get underway at 12:30 p.m. behind the Star Stadium Theater.

Food will be distributed to anyone needing supplemental food assistance on a first-come-first-served basis until the truck is empty. No qualifications or membership forms are required.

Those picking up food are asked to enter the distribution area off Dewar Drive behind Petco and proceed toward the west.

Attendees are asked to have space already available in the vehicle prior to receiving their food.