Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies welcomes new director

Evansville, Wyoming — Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, based in Casper, is pleased to announce the hiring of Tony Woodell as its new director.

Woodell, who was raised in Casper, brings more than 30 years of experience in non-profit management. He is transitioning back to Casper from Cheyenne after many years in Arkansas.

“While it is good to be returning to Casper, it is even better to be joining Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies,” Woodell said. “The mission of ending hunger in Wyoming, through our programs and partner agencies, resonates deeply with me. Reliable access to food is essential for building strong and vibrant communities. I am excited and look forward to working with all of Wyoming to address this need.”

Woodell will direct development, operations, programs and administration. Additionally, he will work with communities throughout the state to determine the best way to address hunger and food insecurity, and represent Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies across the state.

With more than 71,000 Wyoming residents facing food insecurity, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies efficiently procures and distributes food and essentials throughout all 23 counties of the state through its programs, and with the support of 178 partner agencies.

For more information about Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies and its programs and partners, please visit wyomingfoodbank.org or call 307-265-2172.

About Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies serves the entire state of Wyoming. Last year, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies distributed more than 8.2 million meals through their programs, and in partnership with 178 hunger relief programs – pantries, soup kitchens and shelters. Every dollar donated to Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies stays in Wyoming to help provide four meals for Wyomingites facing hunger. Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies is a branch of Food Bank of the Rockies, a member of Feeding America. More information at 307-265-2172, toll-free – 877-265-2172 or wyomingfoodbank.org.