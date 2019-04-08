Wyoming Football Announces Running Back Jevon Bigelow Is Leaving The Program

Laramie, Wyo. (April 8, 2019) — University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced Monday that sophomore running back Jevon Bigelow has decided to leave the Wyoming Football program for personal reasons.

“I spoke with Jevon (Bigelow), and he told me for personal reasons he has decided to leave our program,” said Bohl. “We wish him well in his future, and we wish his family well.”

Bigelow played in 10 games for the Cowboys his true freshman season of 2018. The Fresno, Calif., native had 69 carries for 292 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns in 2018. He rushed for over 50 yards in three games (55 at New Mexico State, 56 at Missouri and 58 vs. San Jose State).

University of Wyoming Athletics officials will have no further comment regarding Bigelow’s decision to leave the program.