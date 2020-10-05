Wyoming freshman Vogt records top ten finish

Tyler Johnson

LARAMIE, WYOMING (October 5, 2020) – In a very competitive field, freshman Meghan Vogt finished in a tie for ninth at the 2020 Colorado National Women’s Open over the weekend. The event was played at the par-72, 6,660 yard Colorado National Golf Club in Erie, Colorado. All the golfers competed as unattached.

Vogt carded a six-over, 150 over the 36 holes, which included a final round of one-over, 73. Earlier this summer, she and fellow teammates Samantha Hui and Morgan Ryan took home the 2020 WSGA Three-Person Scramble for the Women’s/Mixed Division in Laramie. The trio recorded rounds of 56 and 59 over the two day event for a combined total of 27-under 115.

Fellow freshman Jessica Zapf finished her weekend with a two-day total ten-over, 154 to place 24th. Ryan, sophomore Michelle Nguyen and newcomer Rachel Stoinski carded a 22-over, 166 to tie for 40th.

Several individuals will play unattached at the CGA Fall Amateur Event Friday-Sunday, Oct. 9-11, at Common Ground Golf Course.