Wyoming Game and Fish Department urges people to leave baby wildlife alone

Photo from Wyoming Game and Fish website

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — If you’re outside this spring, there is a good chance you’ll see newborn wildlife. These young fawns, hatchlings, and other babies are charismatic and incredible to watch and photograph. At the same time, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department urges people who come across young animals to leave newborn wildlife alone and keep a distance.

“Newborn wildlife is one of the best parts of springtime in Wyoming. But please view animals from a distance and do not pet or pick them up,” said Will Schultz, Game and Fish biologist. “With all animals, the first few weeks of life are the most critical in determining their survival, and interference from humans can most definitely put their lives at risk.”

Most mammals hide their young and return periodically to nurse. People who find young animals without a mother nearby often assume the newborns have been abandoned, but this is almost never the case.

“The mother knows where her young are and will almost certainly return to care for them,” said Schultz.

Young birds sometimes fall out of or leave their nests before they are able to fly. The parents continue to care for the young bird while it is on the ground, bringing food and trying to protect the youngster while it is in this vulnerable situation.

Getting too close to newborn wildlife can be very dangerous. A mother bear, bison, moose, and even deer will display aggressive behavior when humans get close to their young. Leave the area immediately if you encounter aggressive wildlife with young.

“The best option for people who come across newborn wildlife is to leave them alone,” said Schultz. “In short, wildlife doesn’t need your help; they have been rearing young just fine for centuries.”

If children bring home a wild “orphan,” immediately return it to the exact spot it was found. In the rare instance when a fawn or other newborn is found and the mother is known to be dead, contact the nearest game warden, biologist or Game and Fish Regional Office; do not attempt to capture these animals yourself.

State and federal laws forbid possession of game and many non-game animals, so adopting newborn wildlife is illegal. Citations can be issued for possession of newborn wildlife with a possible penalty of up to a $1,000 fine.