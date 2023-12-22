Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s needs help naming their new moose mascot

Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s new moose mascot!

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

December 22, 2023 — Since the Wyoming Game and Fish Department manages wildlife, they thought it might be nice to have one of Wyoming’s most iconic animals join their team. After searching high and low, they found their perfect match — a moose!

However, this moose now needs a name. Can you help them choose one? So far, the names that have been suggested are Albert, Teddy, Mardy, and Nelson, but you can also offer your own suggestions as well! To vote for your favorite name or to come up with your own, click here to help the Wyoming Game and Fish Department name their new mascot!