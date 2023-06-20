Wyoming Game & Fish encourages anglers to fish smaller Lake Trout and Burbot

Photo from the Wyoming Game and Fish website – Lake Trout Pup

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Every year, the Wyoming Game and Fish, along with two other fisheries (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and the Jones Hole National Fish Hatchery), restock the Flaming Gorge Reservoir a few times a year to help encourage fish numbers. The biggest fish species that are restocked in the Flaming Gorge include Kokanee, Rainbow Trout, and Bear River Cutthroat.

Restocking fish at the Flaming Gorge

Green River Regional Fisheries Supervisor, Robert Keith, explained that they start stocking fish in May through mid-June at the latest. The objective is to stock around 1.65 million kokanees at 3 inches, which is the size they have found is the best size to thrive. The rainbow trout is 550-600 thousand to be stocked annually around 9 inches. The Jones Hole National Fish Hatchery stocks around 240 thousand bear river cutthroat at around 8 inches. The actual number of fish varies, depending on extra fish that may become available from other fisheries.

Keith stated, “From time to time, we use to stock brown trout. That was decided to discontinue the browns because the return of the fish wasn’t good enough. But in recent years, as extra brown trout become available, we stock them. This year we stocked quite a few browns. We don’t stock those annual though.”

Kokanee in the Flaming Gorge

“We are hearing that there is some kokanee in the southern part of the reservoir, closer to the pipeline and into the Utah area. But with the reservoir being as low as it was this year and the water being moved to Lake Powell, the big runoff from this winter, the reservoir became muddy all the way down Buckboard past the big bend. Any kokanee that would have been in that reach of the reservoir would have been pushed down to clearer water down by the Anvil Draw area. I believe we will start seeing kokanee start moving back into that area [Big Bend] once the water clears up and the plankton can start blooming,” Keith said.

Wyoming Game and Fish explained that anglers in the Flaming Gorge Reservoir should expect reduced kokanee salmon catch rates in 2023 compared to previous years.

Tracking numbers

Wyoming Game and Fish have a few different ways they track fish in the gorge. “We do a lot of netting to see how the trends in the fish population are going. It doesn’t give us fish abundance, but it lets us know year-to-year how many fish we have in our nets,” Keith explained. This is to keep track of the rainbow, cutthroat and lake trout. The Wyoming Game and Fish have a specialized net to track the trophy size lake trout.

“For the kokanee, we use hydroacoustics, which is a really fancy fish-finder. It is able to count the marks the machine sees. Those targets are corrected by netting data. With hydroacoustics, we track ages 0, 1, 2, and 3 to get a sense of the population and how they are doing. We have a limitation with this machine because we do not have a way to track adult kokanee at this time.”

Draught impact on fish

With the draught, the kokanee have had to spawn in sediment, or gravel that hasn’t been exposed to wave action in recent decades. “So undoubtedly, we are going to have reduced survival fry. This drought has impacted the kokanee in that aspect,” Keith said.

Keith explained that they have a concern with the reservoir water levels when it comes to the rainbow and cutthroat. The other species are overlapping more. “We just need to harvest as many of those small lake trout as possible.”

Educating the public

According to Keith, anglers are encouraged to harvest lake trout less than 25 inches. Reducing the population of small lake trout will reduce competition between the remaining lake trout and reduce predation forage species, which includes the kokanee and rainbow. Small lake trout are delicious and provide substantial fillets. They can also be canned as well as smoked. The more that is harvested, the better the kokanee and rainbow have a better chance of survival.

Keith explained that the limit on lake trout in the Flaming Gorge is an exception to the state-wide regulations. Anglers can harvest 12 small lake trout per day, with 24 or less posession, all less than 28, no more than one lake trout can exceed 28 inches in the Flaming Gorge.

From an article back in 2017, “Once they obtain a large enough size, lake trout are highly-effective predators that prey heavily on kokanee and rainbow trout. The predator/prey relationship must be managed to maintain a balance between all species. The relationship in Flaming Gorge is on the verge of imbalance due to the high number of predators, specifically lake trout less than 28 inches. Population surveys completed over the last three decades have shown an increase in the abundance of small lake trout (e.g., less than 28 inches). If the existing population of small fish is not reduced, there could be too much competition to sustain Trophy Lake Trout. Angler harvest is the most viable option for reducing numbers of small Lake Trout.”

Burbot is another fish that can be caught and harvested at the Flaming Gorge. These fish, because they are an invasive species, can be caught without a limit. There is no catch-and-release. Want to catch and eat burbot? Check out these reciepes from Wyoming Game and Fish.

“Anglers have been helping harvest small lake trout, but we have a long ways to go to reduce the number of fish.”