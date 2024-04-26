Wyoming Game & Fish propose new fishing regulations for the Flaming Gorge

April 26, 2024 – Wyo4News

Concerns mount as the population of Kokanee salmon in the Flaming Gorge reservoir have steadily declined since 2019 despite ongoing restocking efforts. The primary culprit appears to be the proliferation of small lake trout, measuring under 23 inches, which prey heavily on juvenile Kokanee, hampering their ability to reproduce and sustain viable populations.

According to Wyoming Game & Fish, the predation issue stems from limited food resources and competition for the same, exacerbated by the encroachment of lake trout into traditional Kokanee spawning grounds. Anglers have taken note of the diminishing Kokanee numbers, recognizing the threat posed to the species and the broader ecosystem.

Responding to these concerns, Wyoming Game & Fish has proposed regulatory changes aimed at restoring balance to the fishery and safeguarding Kokanee and trout populations. The proposed regulations, slated to take effect on October 1, 2024, pending a mid-July decision by the Commission, seek to curb the number of small lake trout while bolstering Kokanee and trout survival rates.

A brief summary of the proposed changes to current regulations include:

Filleting of all fish, including lake trout, while on the water or fishing will be prohibited to align with Utah policies. The new creel limits on Kokanee will only be three per day and three in possession to address concerns of overharvesting. Lake trout under 28 inches will be reclassified as nongame fish, with no creel or possession limits, potentially opening avenues for commercial fishing and bait usage, subject to Game & Fish standards. Trout under 28 inches will not be classified as a must-kill species, but in an effort to help Game & Fish, they do not recommend releasing them back into the water.

If the regulations are passed, Wyoming Game & Fish aims to collaborate with anglers to reduce the number of small lake trout before the May 2025 Kokanee restocking. Efforts by Game & Fish will include continued netting of smaller fish and support for local fishing derbies aimed at culling the lake trout population.

Interested parties are encouraged to submit comments, concerns, or suggestions in writing by June 10th to the following:

Wyoming Game and Fish Department

Wildlife Division

3030 Energy Lane

Casper, WY 82604

Feedback may also be submitted online at wgfd.wyo.gov .

The proposed regulations signify a concerted effort to address ecological imbalances in the Flaming Gorge reservoir, ensuring the sustainability of its diverse fish populations while preserving the recreational interests of anglers.