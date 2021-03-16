Wyoming government offices remain closed today

Advertisement

March 15, 2021 — According to a Facebook post from Governor Mark Gordon, state offices in Cheyenne will remain closed today “as we continue to dig out from this historic 2-day snowstorm.”

Gordon’s post continued, “WYDOT, Laramie County, and the City of Cheyenne are working tirelessly to clear several feet of wet, heavy snow from our interstates and local roadways. I want to thank our first responders, public safety employees, and hospital workers, as well as the plow drivers who have been working long stretches without relief during this storm. In Laramie County, we’ve seen an army of snowmobile volunteers step up to shuttle doctors and nurses to the hospital and public safety workers to their jobs. Throughout the state we’ve heard numerous stories of neighbors helping neighbors. I couldn’t be more proud of how our Wyoming people have responded to this storm.”

The Wyoming Legislature will also not be meeting again today.