Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon is set to visit Rock Springs on November 29th

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will visit Rock Springs next Wednesday, Nov. 29th, for two different events.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 24, 2023 — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will visit Rock Springs next Wednesday, Nov. 29th, for two different events.

Governor Mark Gordon is coming to hold a Town Hall Meeting to discuss mental health care and resources. That Town Hall will be at Western Wyoming Community College from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. The Town Hall is open to the general public.

While he is in Rock Springs, the Governor will also pay a local school a visit for winning the first Annual Governor’s Reading Challenge. The summer of 2023 was the first Annual Wyoming Governor’s Summer Reading Challenge, and Desert View Elementary School came out on top! As a result, Governor Mark Gordon will attend a quick ceremony at the school that afternoon from 2:00 to 2:30 p.m.