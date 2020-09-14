Wyoming Guard sends copter/crew to fight California fires

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 14, 2020) — A Wyoming National Guard Black Hawk Helicopter and crew have been sent to Northern California to help battle wildfires in that state. The helicopter and crew will be operating out of Mather Airport near Sacramento. The crew is expected to stay in California until at least September 25, unless requested by California fire officials to stay longer.

The chopper is equipped with a special suppression system which holds about 660 gallons of water.

Here in Wyoming, Yellowstone’s Lone Star Fire is listed at 3,348 as of Sunday morning with 46 firefighters on station. Officials say that the current warmer weather might cause an increase in fire activity as fuels continue to dry. The lightning caused fire has been burning since August 22 south of Old Faithful.