Wyoming High School State Tennis moved to next week

Rock Springs Tennis – Wyo4News Photo

Wyo4News Saff, [email protected]

GILETTE, WYOMING — Due to unforeseen weather, State Tennis has been moved to next week. The Wyoming High School Activities Association announced that The 2023 Wyoming High School State Tennis Championships are moved to Sept. 25, 26, and 27 (Monday – Wednesday) of next week.

In a message from WHSAA, it states, “As the forecast has continued to change and get worse, we have decided to move the State Championship Tennis tournament to Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. We will proceed with the same schedule as presented with the dates changed. I apologize for the late notice, but the forecast has gotten worse over the course of the day making it seem unlikely that we would get the matches in and have a true test of tennis skill. Please make the necessary arrangements. If you need anything, please reach out to Mr. Delancey or me and we will do what we can. Thanks, Chad Whitworth, Associate Commissioner, Wyoming High School Activities Association.”

State Tennis was to be originally held tomorrow, Sept. 21 through Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.