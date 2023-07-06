Wyoming Highway Patrol celebrates 90 years with event in Rock Springs

Photo credit to the Wyoming Highway Patrol Facebook page

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Join us in honoring the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s remarkable 90 years of service to our community at the upcoming 90th Anniversary Celebration in Rock Springs. This special event is a unique opportunity to express our gratitude and support for the organization’s dedication to ensuring our state’s safety and security.

Event Details

Event: Wyoming Highway Patrol 90th Anniversary Celebration in Rock Springs

Date: July 12th, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. **Lunch will be provided

Location: Blairtown Park

Fun for the Whole Family

This celebratory event offers fun activities for all ages, including a lunch provided by WYDOT and the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Your children will also enjoy the entertaining, age-appropriate activities such as bounce houses, face painting, games and more! In addition, various exhibits will be set up to showcase the rich history of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, allowing attendees to explore and appreciate the organization’s significant contributions to our community.

A Legacy of Service

For the past 90 years, the Wyoming Highway Patrol has been dedicated to maintaining our state’s safety, upholding the law, and ensuring the well-being of our citizens. Their tireless efforts have been crucial in creating a secure environment for all of us. By attending this event, we can come together as a community to express our appreciation and proudly celebrate their achievements.

Be a Part of the Celebration

We invite you all to join us as we honor the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s 90 years of dedicated service at the Anniversary Celebration in Rock Springs. Bring your family, friends, and neighbors to this momentous occasion.

Spread the Word

Please help us make this event a success by spreading the word to your friends and family. Let’s all come together to celebrate this milestone, and stay tuned for the details of our final event in Thermopolis, Wyoming, on July 19th.