Wyoming Highway Patrol has released information on the deaths of two out-of-state drivers involved in accidents on I-80 over the Thanksgiving weekend

Photo courtesy of Uinta County Fire and Ambulance

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

November 28, 2023 — The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released information on the deaths of two out-of-state drivers involved in accidents on I-80 in our area. The first fatal accident occurred on Thanksgiving Day around 13 miles east of Wamsutter, which took the life of a 41-year-old Oregon man. The cause of the rollover accident was driving too fast on the snow-covered and icy road. A passenger in the vehicle was injured in that cash.

The second fatal accident occurred Saturday afternoon on I-80 at mile marker 47, near the Lyman/Mountain View exit. It involved a vehicle that had drifted off the roadway and went down an embankment into the river before crashing into a bridge support structure. The single occupant, a 73-year-old South Dakota man, was transported by AirMed helicopter to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.