Wyoming Highway Patrol reports 30th fatality on Wyoming roadways

BIG PINEY, WYOMING (May 26, 2020) — On May 22, 2020, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 20 on Wyoming 351 east of Big Piney, Wyoming.

Around 10:36 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling westbound on Wyoming 351 when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the roadway.

The driver overcorrected to the left, crossing the centerline before overcorrecting to the right and overturning.

Advertisement

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 31-year-old Nibley, Utah resident Robyn M. Matthews.

Matthews was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The two juvenile passengers in the vehicle were properly restrained and flown by helicopter to the University of Utah for injuries sustained in the crash.