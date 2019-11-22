Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Academy moving to LCCC

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Nov. 22, 2019) – On Thursday, it was announced the Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Academy training location will move to Laramie County Community College (LCCC) in Cheyenne.

The press released noted the Highway Patrol will use dorm rooms, six offices, gymnasium, cafeteria, fitness equipment and classrooms on campus. The partnership with LCCC will lead to an overall cost reduction while providing a professional training environment.

In past, the training academy was hosted by the Wyoming National Guard at Camp Guernsey.