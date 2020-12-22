Wyoming Hunger Initiative allocates $75,000 to statewide nonprofits

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (December 22, 2020) – First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation allocated $50,000 in December to anti-hunger nonprofit organizations in each of Wyoming’s 23 counties for Christmas meals, as well as $25,000 to local Shop with a Cop programs to provide participating children with Christmas meal baskets.

Food pantries and anti-hunger nonprofit organizations across the state are facing a tremendous challenge: because of the increased demand due to COVID-19, there simply aren’t enough resources left to provide Christmas meals to those experiencing the financial effects of the pandemic. Wyoming Hunger Initiative joined forces with corporate and private donors to bring funding to every Wyoming county so that no one misses this holiday.

Shop with a Cop pairs children who are hand-selected by school counselors with members of local law enforcement to purchase gifts or even household necessities for themselves and their family members. Over 900 children participated this year in Shop with a Cop; the additional funding enabled the purchase of food baskets in addition to the traditional shopping funds.

“Wyoming law enforcement officers volunteered at every single mobile food pantry offered this year beginning in March. They helped with parking, distribution, and safety to ensure that families in every Wyoming county had access to food. Partnering with Shop with a Cop was the perfect way to thank them for their assistance while also supporting their efforts to serve the community this holiday season,” says First Lady Jennie Gordon.

Wyoming Hunger Initiative’s efforts are made possible by generous donors, including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, Charter, the John P. Ellbogen Foundation, the salary of Governor Mark Gordon, Powering Up Wyoming, Cigna, Cheyenne Frontier Days®, Laramie Jubilee Days, Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo, Thermopolis Cowboy Rendezvous, Sheridan Wyo Rodeo, Meridian Bank & Trust, the Wyoming Society of Association Executives, and numerous private donors from across the country