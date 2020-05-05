Wyoming Hunger Initiative launches new program, Food from the Farm + Ranch

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 5, 2020) — First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative is partnering with the Wyoming Stock Growers Association (WSGA), Wyoming Custom Meats, Inc. in Hudson, Wyo., Wyoming Department of Agriculture, and Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies to launch a new program called Food from the Farm + Ranch.

For the very first time, three beef cattle have been donated by Wyoming producers to be

processed by Wyoming Custom Meats Inc. in Hudson and will be donated to Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies to be distributed throughout the state as a vital source of protein. Employees of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture have donated the processing fees for the cattle donated by L-T Livestock, and Hellyer Limited Partnership. The third was donated by Rich and Kay Pingetzer and Jess and Tim Sullivan of Shoshoni, with processing donated by WSGA members Jeff and Susan Sussman and Reg and Aline Phillips of Dubois. Additional processing dates have been scheduled for later this month to accommodate donations from local producers.

“Being a producer myself, my initial vision for Wyoming Hunger Initiative was to encompass a component of agriculture that would be part of the solution to food insecurity in our state. I am beyond excited about the immediate partnership between so many entities working together to ensure longevity of the program,” said First Lady Jennie Gordon.

The ultimate goal of Food from the Farm + Ranch is to utilize Wyoming products to combat food insecurity. Ultimately, the end goal is to reach a point beyond COVID-19 where families and pantries can purchase meat from local producers instead of seeking an out-of-state supplier. Furthermore, while farmers and ranchers are supporting the food bank during this time through the donation of livestock and processing fees, the hope is that residents will support Wyoming producers now and in the future. “Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies is honored to be a part of this program. Our entire team is proud to be able to distribute Wyoming’s food products to Wyoming households in need,” shared Tony Woodell, Director of the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.

“Wyoming Stock Growers Association appreciates this opportunity to partner with the First Lady to meet the food needs of our Wyoming neighbors,” commented Jim Magagna, Executive Vice President of the Association. “We urge cattle producers across the state to generously step up by contacting us to donate cattle for Food from the Farm + Ranch.” If you are interested in donating livestock to this cause, please contact Wyoming Hunger Initiative or Wyoming Stock Growers Association, www.wysga.org.

About Wyoming Hunger Initiative

Wyoming Hunger Initiative seeks to find and support Wyoming solutions to the challenge of food insecurity, which affects approximately 71,000 residents statewide. Launched in October 2019, Wyoming Hunger Initiative is the official initiative of Wyoming’s First Lady Jennie Gordon and is governed by the Board of Directors of the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. For more information, visit www.nohungerwyo.org.

For more information, please contact

Trista Ostrom, Chief of Staff to First Lady Jennie Gordon

[email protected]

(307) 274-0365

About Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies (WFBR) serves the entire state of Wyoming. As part of the Feeding America network, WFBR is committed to serving people in need, wherever they are. During COVID-19, as with any other emergency, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies will continue operations and distribute food to our partner agencies and to the communities they serve. Last year, WFBR distributed more than 8.2 million meals through their programs and with hunger relief partners—pantries, tote/backpacks, soup kitchens, and

shelters.

For more information call (307) 265-2172, or visit our website at wyomingfoodbank.org.