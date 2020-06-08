Wyoming Hunger Initiative names six Regional Directors

CHEYENNE, WY (June 8, 2020) – First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative named six Regional Directors to represent the Initiative across the state. Regional Directors will build and connect networks of local anti-hunger organizations and create a platform for the communication of innovative ideas to solve food insecurity.

Sponsor

“Regional Directors were chosen to represent a region based on their awareness of food insecurity or role within their community that is directly related to food insecurity,” said First Lady Jennie Gordon.

Ali Milburn was named the Northwest Regional Director which encompasses Teton County. Milburn is the founder and Executive Director of Hole Food Rescue, an organization dedicated to reducing food waste and cultivating food security.

Dr. Caitlin Youngquist was named the North Regional Director which includes Big Horn, Hot Springs, Park, and Washakie counties. Youngquist is the Northwest Area Agriculture Educator for the University of Wyoming Extension in Worland.

Elizabeth Chapell was named the Northeast Regional Director which includes Campbell, Crook, Sheridan, and Weston counties. Chappell works with Snap and WIC participants through the University of Wyoming Extension Cent$ible Nutrition program and serves as an ambassador for the Gillette Little Free Pantries system.

Ashley Bright was named the Central Regional Director which includes Converse, Fremont, Johnson, and Natrona counties. Bright has served as the director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming since 1999 and additionally serves on the First Lady’s COVID-19 Task Force.

Advertisement

Sierra Mitchell was named the Southwest Regional Director which includes Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater, and Uinta counties. Mitchell is the founder of the Afton Food Pantry, which has grown to serve over 11,000 individuals since it opened its doors in 2016.

Heather Mortensen was named the Southeast Regional Director which includes Albany, Carbon, Goshen, Laramie, Niobrara, and Platte counties. Mortensen was formerly the Food Service Director in Carbon County where she successfully implemented the Summer Meal Program.

Regional Directors will work closely with the First Lady and Wyoming Hunger Initiative to seek and facilitate lasting, community-based solutions to the problem of food insecurity.

About Wyoming Hunger Initiative

Wyoming Hunger Initiative seeks to ﬁnd and support Wyoming solutions to the challenge of food insecurity, which affects approximately 71,000 residents statewide. Launched in October 2019, Wyoming Hunger Initiative is the ofﬁcial initiative of Wyoming’s First Lady Jennie Gordon and is governed by the Board of Directors of the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 nonproﬁt organization. For more information, visit www.nohungerwyo.org.