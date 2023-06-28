Wyoming inmate convicted of 1st degree murder passes away in Iowa Penitentiary

Photo Courtesy of Wyoming Department of Corrections

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Bailey, Scott (#12973), a Wyoming inmate, died on June 23, 2023 at the Iowa State Penitentiary, in Fort Madison, IA. Bailey was housed in Iowa due to a compassionate transfer in 2014.

Bailey was convicted of 1st Degree Murder in the Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan County, WY by Judge McEwan on November 29, 1982.

Bailey was born in Minnesota on December 4, 1960.

Per WDOC policy an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. WDOC does not release protected health information.