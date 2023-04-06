Wyoming inmate dies at Wyoming Correctional Institute in Torrington

Photo Courtesy of Wyoming Department of Corrections

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Edwards, Richard Vincent, a Wyoming inmate, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, WY.

Edwards was convicted of second-degree murder in Unita County Wyoming and sentenced to life in the Third Judicial District Court by Judge Troughton on October 13, 1997.

Edwards was born on January 23, 1944, in Pasco, WA. Per WDOC policy an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. WDOC does not release protected health information.