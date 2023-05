Photo Courtesy of Wyoming Department of Corrections

TORRINGTON, WYOMING — Weldon, Steve Allen 15397, a Wyoming inmate, died on May 4, 2023, at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, WY.

Weldon was convicted of First Degree Murder in Natrona County and sentenced to life in the Seventh Judicial District Court in Casper, WY by Judge Spangler on 2.26.90. Weldon was born in Gransburg, WI on 10.08.60.

Per WDOC policy an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. WDOC does not release protected health information.