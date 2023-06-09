Wyoming inmate passes away at Medium Correctional Institution

Photo Courtesy of Wyoming Department of Corrections

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Tana Kimber (#3645), a Wyoming inmate, died on June 08, 2023 at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, WY.

Kimber was convicted of Aggravated Assault and Battery/Causes Injury in Campbell County and sentenced to four to eight years in the Sixth Judicial District Court in Gillette, WY by Judge Causey on November 9, 2022.

Kimber was born in Minneapolis, MN on January 19, 1969.

Per WDOC policy an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. WDOC does not release protected health information.