Wyoming is lagging behind in the 2020 Census Response

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 5, 2020) — If you are looking for something to do while staying put in your home during the current COVID-19 pandemic, then how about going on line and completing your Census 2020 report.

As of Friday, April 3, according to the Census 2020 web site, Wyoming’s Self-Response percentage is 34.5%, far less than the national average of 43.9%. Sweetwater County’s percentage stood at 40.2%.

The entire Census 2020 process takes an average of 10 minutes to complete. Submitted details help determine the future of Wyoming for the next 10 years.

The quickest way to ensure your census gets filled out is to do it online at my2020census.gov. You can complete the online form by using your Census ID. If you don’t have a Census ID you can still participate online by answering a couple extra questions to verify your address and identity.

You can also call 1-844-330-2020 and complete your census over the phone. However you could experience long delays using the national dial-in number.

You can also still complete the paper questionnaire, but due to the current operational pauses, those may take additional time to reach you.