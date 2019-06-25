Wyoming Is Listed As The #2 Most Patriotic State

Rock Springs, WY (6/25/19) – To the surprise of no one who lives in Wyoming, we have been recognized as being one of the most patriotic states in America. In fact, Wyoming stands at number two in the WalletHub.com rankings.

WalletHub compared all 50 states across 13 key indicators of patriotism. According to their website, “Our data set ranges from share of enlisted military population to share of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita”. Other factors included buying American-made products and paying taxes.

Who’s number one? New Hampshire with a patriotic score of 63.08, Wyoming was second at 62.67, Vermont (62.25), Utah (62.12) and Idaho (61.62) round out the top five.

So what state finished last in the survey? New Jersey with a score of 21.55. Neighboring state New York was #49 (21.63).

Click here to see the complete Wallethub.com patriotic state standings.