Wyoming is one of CNN’s ’20 places people need to visit in 2020′

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 6, 2020) — What do the countries of Zambia, Tunisia, and Sri Lanka and the state of Wyoming have in common. According to CNN, all four are part of the “20 best places to visit in 2020”.

Washington, D.C., is the only other spot in the United States to make the CNN list.

Reasons to visit the Cowboy State include the Grand Tetons, Yellowstone, Jackson Hole, Flaming Gorge, the Oregon Trail, Cheyenne’s Frontier Days and Wyoming’s place in history as first US state or territory to enact a law guaranteeing women not only the right to vote but also the right to hold office.

Other locations that made the CNN “best place to visit in 2020” list include, Chile Lake District, Copenhagen, Denmark, the Dead Sea, Dominica, Estonia, Galway, Ireland, Jamaica, Kyrgyzstan, Kyushu, Japan, New Calendonia, Paraty and Ilha Grande, Brazil, Sao Tome and Principe in west Africa’s Gulf of Guinea, St. Petersburg, Russia, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, and Wuppertal, Germany.

Click here to read the complete CNN article.