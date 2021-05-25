Wyoming lagging behind nation in COVID vaccination percentage

May 25, 2021 — Wyoming is lagging in the percentage of residents fully vaccinated for COVID-19. According to the Center for Disease Control, 49.8% of U.S. adults over 18 are fully vaccinated (61.5% with at least one vaccination). In Wyoming, only 36.8% of Wyoming adults 18+ are fully vaccinated.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), as of May 24, 2021, 184,291 first doses of the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have been administered. The second dose administration number 162,703. The Monday report also showed 12,299 doses of the one-shot Janssen vaccine had been administered.

Monday’s WDH report showed 980 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 52 of those cases in Sweetwater County. The number of statewide hospitalizations was listed a 52, the highest number since last February 2021. Sweetwater County was shown with just two hospitalizations. See more information here.