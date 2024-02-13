Wyoming legislative website provides up-to-date information on 2024 Budget Session

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

February 13, 2024 — Wyoming residents are encouraged to use the Wyoming Legislature’s website to track legislation and participate in policymaking during the 2024 Budget Session. The web address is www.wyoleg.gov, and it is continually updated as each bill moves through the legislative process.

A variety of resources are available on the site, including information about the legislative process and proposed legislation and amendments sponsored by legislative committees and individual members. The text of each bill is posted on the Legislature’s website as soon as the legislation is assigned a bill number.

The status of bills in the House and Senate can be tracked via the legislative website by clicking on the “2024 Legislation” link on the homepage or the “2024 Budget Session Bills” link under “Legislation” in the lower portion of the website. Additionally, residents can find information about how their legislators voted by clicking on the “Votes” tab on each individual bill page. The results are posted after each roll call vote is taken.

Information regarding the dates and times of standing committee meetings and House and Senate daily floor schedules are also available. Calendars of floor proceedings in the Senate and House are posted to the website in the late afternoon for the next day’s activities, which include the bills under consideration and the general order of business for the following day. You can also sign up to receive the committee notices and floor calendars daily through the Legislature’s GovDelivery email subscription service.

The public can watch live and archived videos of House and Senate floor proceedings and committee meetings on the Legislature’s YouTube channel. Users can access videos by clicking the YouTube icon on the Legislature’s website or by searching “Wyoming Legislature” on YouTube.

The website also provides a variety of ways for residents to contact their elected officials, including contact information for legislators and the “Online Hotline,” which allows the public to recommend support for or opposition to a piece of legislation and leave a comment regarding a bill.