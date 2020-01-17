Wyoming legislator will once again attempt to end state’s daylight savings time

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 17, 2020) — If your tired of the annual clock changing ritual of “spring ahead” and “fall back, then Wyoming Representative Dan Laursen is your champion.

Advertisement

Again this year, Laursen will introduce a bill to the Wyoming State Legislature doing away with the twice-a-year clock changing event. The 2020 legislative session, which begins Feb. 10, will mark his fifth attempt to get the bill passed.

House Bill 44 is sponsored by Lausen, but also co-sponsored by State Representative(s) Barlow, Blackburn, Lindholm, Olsen, Sommers, and Yin, along with State Senator(s) Case, Driskill, and Gierauand.

Advertisement

Wyoming would not be along in this non-time changing procedure. Montana, Idaho, Utah, and Colorado would also have to pass similar legislation for the state to become part of a Mountain Daylight Savings Time Zone.

Section 2(a) of the House Bill 44 states: Upon the enactment of a law similar to this act that authorizes an application for the same time zone change in Montana, Idaho, Utah and Colorado, the governor shall apply to the United States secretary of transportation for the state of Wyoming to be transferred to the zone designated as United States standard central time by the federal Standard Time Act of 1918.

If passed, Wyoming would experience a later sunset during the state’s cold winter months. Those in favor of the bill believe this would have a positive economic and social impact for Wyoming residents.

Advertisement

Last year’s attempt at the time change bill passed the Wyoming House by a 35-21 vote, but failed in the Senate with a 15-15 tie.

The federal government would have to ratify any time change.