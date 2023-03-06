Wyoming Legislators wrap up General Session Friday

Photo Courtesy of Wyoming Capital Square

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — For the past 40 legislative days, Wyoming Legislators have been working on issues affecting Wyoming residents. The General Session located in Cheyenne, WY officially come to a close last Friday, as many bills and resolutions were passed, many not going into effect until July 1, 2023.

According to the Wyoming Legislative Service Office, a total of 497 bills were introduced with Legislature passing 196 by Friday. 197 bills were introduced to the Senate, with 101 passing both chambers. The House introduced 300 bills and had 95 approved. Of the bills that have been passed by both houses, the bills have either been acted on or are waiting to be acted on by Governor Mark Gordon.

Wyoming lawmakers will begin their interim committee work over the next couple of weeks. The Legislature’s Management Council is planning to meet and assign topics on March 23, 2023. The first round of interim committee meetings will begin in April.

The next convening of Wyoming Legislatures will be on Feb. 12, 2024, for the Budget Session.

Sweetwater County Legislatures will be discussing their time in Cheyenne on March 16, 2023, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College.