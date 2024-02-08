Wyoming Legislature to convene 2024 Budget Session Monday with joint session

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

February 8, 2024 — The 67th Wyoming Legislature will convene in a joint session of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives on Monday at 10 a.m., during the first day of legislative proceedings of the 2024 Budget Session. At that time, Gov. Mark Gordon will deliver his State of the State address, followed by the State of the Judiciary address, delivered by Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox.

Seating in the House gallery will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public are encouraged to watch the live television and YouTube broadcasts provided by Wyoming PBS. Overflow seating will be available in Capitol rooms W110 and W113 to accommodate overflow crowds.

Following the joint session, the bodies will hold opening ceremonies and begin introducing legislation. All floor proceedings and committee meetings during the 2024 Budget Session will be broadcast live via the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube channel.

Questions regarding the 2024 joint session should be directed to Ryan Frost at the Legislative Service Office at 307-777-7881, and questions regarding Gov. Gordon’s State of the State address should be directed to Michael Pearlman at 307-777-7434.